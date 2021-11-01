Messi wants to return to Barcelona, ​​but not as a player

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.31.2021 17:58:48





The PSG striker, Lionel messi, was interviewed by the Spanish newspaper Sport exclusively and, although the medium has only revealed an advance of the conversation, the Argentine left a quite interesting statement for the Catalans when asked about if you would like to return to Barcelona.

“Yes. I always said that I would love to be able to help the club in what can be useful and can add and help the club to be well, “said the number 30 of the Parisian team without thinking.

Subsequently, talked about the position he would like to occupy on his return to the Barcelona team, discarding his retirement from the Barça team for now.

“I would love to be technical secretary sometime. I don’t know if it will be at Barcelona or not. Or if it will be otherwise. If there is the possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can because it is the club that I love and I would love for him to continue to be well, to continue growing and to continue being one of the best in the world. “

Messi left Barça last summer despite having reached an agreement with the directive of the culé team, since his renewal was not going to proceed due to the salary cap imposed by the Spanish league.