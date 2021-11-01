Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Sienna Miller, among others. They will star in a new series of Apple TV Plus

Apple TV + today revealed that Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Kit Harrington, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh ​​Gourav will star. Extrapolations a new Apple original series on climate change from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “The Report”) with additional cast to be revealed soon.

Extrapolations tells intimate and unexpected stories of how the upcoming changes on our planet will affect love, faith, work and family in personal and human ways. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will follow the global battle for our survival that spans the 21st century.

“The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we will all get there together – and we take away our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity to love and our penchant for causing pain,” Burns said. These are the same tools that story makers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is using them to prevent time from running out. “

The highly anticipated anthology series will star: