Megan Fox is proud to help girls come out

The American actress Megan Fox commented that she is proud to have helped many girls to come out of the closet.

In an interview for him New York Post in October 2021, the actress Megan Fox commented that his participation in the film Jennifer’s body helped many girls discover their sexuality and come out of the closet.

This, he said, was thanks in large part to the passionate kiss scene between Megan Fox with actress Amanda Seyfried.

“Girls, from 30 to teenagers, come up to me and say, ‘I realized I was gay because of you’ or ‘I felt comfortable dating for you.”

Megan Fox pointed out that this is due to the interviews she gave about the film. Jennifer’s body and the comments he made at the time about his sexual orientation “Before being bisexual was great”.

In addition, the 35-year-old actress stressed that it is important to have that connection with her fans, which is why it is something she is so “proud” of.

“If my purpose on Earth was to help a girl come out of the closet and feel good about it, I had an incredible purpose here.”

Celebrating LGBT + pride

Apart from his performances in series and films, Megan Fox is an example and inspiration to help girls come out on their social networks.

For example, on June 28, 2021, International LGBT + Pride Day, the actress published a photo in which she is seen with her nails painted in the colors of the rainbow.

In addition, the image was accompanied by the text: “Placing the ‘B’ in #LGBTQIA for 2 decades”.

In 2021, Megan Fox participated in the vampire movie Night Teeth from Netflix.



With information from New York Post