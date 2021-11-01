Medicine seen from streaming

In 1937, during the Convention of Confederate Medical Unions of the Mexican Republic, it was established that Every October 23, Doctor’s Day is celebrated, in tribute to Dr. Valentín Gómez Farias, who in 1833 inaugurated the Establishment of Medical Sciences in Mexico City.

To commemorate this day we held a selection of documentaries on medicine that address topics of all kinds: vocation, life and the end of it; as well as diseases, the importance of a dignified death.

The documentary directed by Jeffrey Friedman and Rob Epstein, “End Game”(2018), can be seen in Netflix. It is a documentary film that brings us the stories of patients in their last days of life, together with their families. We see the two sides of the coin: patients with reduced mobility, who spend their days lying in bed and with machines that help them live, and their relatives, partners, mothers and fathers, who have to battle every day with the feeling of impotence and pain.

Another option is “Extremis”(2016), directed by Dan Krauss, which can be seen in Netflix. This short film talks about science fiction and faith. The story takes place in the ICU of a hospital, where patients, family members and doctors must face painful decisions about life and death as something inevitable.

In addition to the two previous proposals “The African doctor” (2016), film directed by Julien Rambaldi, available in Netflix. This French film shows a story that takes place in 1975, and that talks about how the love for medicine can overcome the consequences of discrimination and racism. It tells the story of a doctor, Seyolo Zantoko, who seeks to cure diseases beyond any physical ailment, fighting against the cultural prejudices of the time.

“Ser medic” (2017) is a documentary, directed by Benjamín Herreros that you can see on Youtube. This Spanish production allows us to understand in a clear and entertaining way what it means to be a doctor. It is a work co-produced by the Francisco Vallés Clinical Ethics Institute and the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), in which those virtues and qualities that a person who wants to become a good doctor should have are explored.

One more production is “que the health”(2017), a documentary directed by Kip Andersen, Keegan Kuhn what can you see in Netflix. This production advocates vegan diets, and through it you will learn about the supposed perverse effects of foods such as meat and eggs. It also exposes a theory according to which the government favors the traditional food industry.

Finally is “Convergence: courage in a crisis”, which is a documentary directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, Hassan Akkad and Lieven Corthouts recently released on Netflix. The documentary follows a group of anonymous heroes, from all social levels, who have faced COVID-19 from their possibilities.