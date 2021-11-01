Mauricio Romero, former Morelia player, was shot in Argentina

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.31.2021 16:58:40





Mauricio Romero, who will play in Mexico with Monarcas Morelia, Atlante, Dorados and Puebla, was shot in the shoulder during the confrontation between Ferro de General Pico and Hurricane Las Heras, in a match within the Federal Tournament A, which would be the third division in Argentina.

When he ran the minute 32 of the match, in the stands of the General San Martín stadium they began to run in one of the headers, despite the local team leading 3-1 on the scoreboard.

At minute 33 the first shots were heard, which were awarded to the police officers who intervened to end the brawl, this according to the version released on the YouTube channel of Televisión Pública Pampeana.

The referee stopped the match, but seconds later the players started running in terror, this while Pampa Romero looked injured, so he was helped to leave the field of play for your team.

They report that the Pampa is out of danger

In images disseminated on social networks, you can see the wound that Pampa Romero has at the level of the left shoulder, although it was reported stable.

Chaos in the stands

The two templates looked for a safe place, while the rest of the fans ran from side to side also to find a place where they could get away from danger until before the transmission was cut off.