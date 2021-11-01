Matt Damon Partners With Crypto.com Around Clean Water Project

Digital currency exchange Crypto.com has donated $ 1 million to water.org, a clean water initiative co-founded by Matt Damon and Gary White in 2009.

The direct donation will go to support Water.org’s mission to end the global water crisis by providing clean water and sanitation to people in need.the companies announced Monday. The association also aims to expose Water.org to Crypto.com’s more than 10 million users, who are also encouraged to donate to the project.

Damon cited the ongoing financial transformation brought about by cryptocurrency as one of the main motivations for partnering with Crypto.com. “As our financial solutions and platforms evolve, we can use them forever,” he said. “Crypto.com and Water.org are working toward a positive transformation, and our innovative financial solutions will help change lives and the world.”

Crypto.com has quickly become one of the fastest growing digital currency platforms in the world. The company rose to fame by offering its customers a cryptocurrency-focused Visa card that pays rewards for staking Crypto.com Coin (CRO), the platform’s native cryptocurrency. As Cointelegraph recently reported, eThe exchange has expanded its insurance program to cover up to $ 750 million, reflecting the strictest consumer protection standards in the industry.

The cryptocurrency industry has ushered in a new era of charitable giving as its wealthy new entrants seek to give back to their communities. Charity: Water, which has a similar mandate to Water.org, raised $ 1.3 million in June through a fund focused on Bitcoin (BTC). Crypto donation platform The Giving Block has also facilitated charitable contributions for dozens of organizations by providing them with the tools and resources to start accepting cryptocurrency contributions.

Many nonprofits opened their coffers to crypto donations in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August. Crypto donations are also being used to support suicide prevention, ethical journalism, and even a universal basic income project.

