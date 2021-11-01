Matt Damon and Ben Affleck talk about the movie The Last Duel – Film and TV – Culture

Marguerite de Carrouges is famous in the history of France: her name is tied to the last judgment of God, as these events were known in the middle of the Middle Ages, when her husband and his best friend –Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, a Norman gentleman and a noble squire – faced the death to settle a debt of honor. The woman, weeks pregnant, denounced having been raped by Le Gris in the absence of her husband and the Paris courts decided that the bloody fight was the best way to resolve, with the hand of God through his weapons, who said the truth. Of course, with an expensive price for her: if her husband lost, she would be executed for raising false testimonies.

The Last Duel, the new film from award-winning director Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator, Blade Runner), could be the greatest device inspired by one of the darkest and most wicked times for women anywhere in the world. But, with a few licenses, all that counts is true. On December 29, 1386, in the Parisian monastery of Saint-Martin-des-Champs, north of Notre-Dame, Carrouges and Le Gris starred in the last and most mediatic duel of that time.

Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck they star in the filmic story that draws from the eponymous book by Eric Jager, a specialist in medieval literature. The last duel is also the return of Damon and Affleck as screenwriters in the same project, something they have not done since Good Will Hunting (which was known here as In Search of Destiny), which in 1997 left them an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Comer, Damon and Affleck shared with the press during the launch of the film, which has just been released in Colombia.

Movie The Last Duel, by Ridley Scott Photo: 20th Century Studios

Why this story and why now?



Matt Damon: I don’t know, it’s a good question. We were very afraid to write again because we were so inefficient in the past, it took us a long time the first time we did it, it took us years, literally. We wrote thousands of pages that were summarized in 130 of the script that we filmed. But 25 years have passed and making films, as actors, and little by little as writers, perhaps by osmosis, we discovered the structure. I think we’ve improved our efficiency… and of course begging a writer like Nicole (Holofcener, the film’s third co-writer) to come help us was a fantastic idea.

They only knew this violent life, which, literally, consisted of raping and looting, which were, and sadly still are, weapons of war

About the story, these men were born in the middle of a war that lasted a hundred years. They only knew this violent life, which literally consisted of raping and looting, which were, and sadly still are, weapons of war. But that was his world. As we read the book we felt that the only story worth telling was hers, her incredible courage under this dire pressure, being interrogated like that, being embarrassed like that, and still never giving up and In that cultural context, he kept telling the truth about what had happened to him. In this sense, the presence of Marguerite’s tale was of extreme importance, considering that, as heroes of their own stories, neither Carrouges nor Le Gris were reliable narrators of historical events.

How was the experience with Ridley Scott’s filming style?



Ben Affleck: For me it was very interesting to see that style so characteristic of him that involves the use of different cameras that capture all the action in three parts, but it seems that it was simultaneously. There was a lot of energy put into where the cameras were pointing. You didn’t know when you were going to be on camera and when you were not, and that created a really fantastic sense of urgency and immediacy.

Matt Damon: Ridley understands light and how to frame a shot at an exceptionally advanced level.

Jodie Comer: The first thing that blew me away was when they told me, ‘Ridley Scott wants to work with you’… wow! Then I read the script, I was so fascinated by its structure and the idea that there were three perspectives but ultimately only one truth. And then I remember when I met Matt and he said, ‘You should know that he works at a rate… he has four or five cameras shooting at the same time. It’s very, very fast. ‘ He gave me a little warning. And when I got to the set I found out that it wasn’t a joke. He had never worked like this before, it was really fascinating to see how he makes his decisions, his attention to detail through the characters in the story or the locations, and the design of the set design. Do not miss anything. And the film has a lot of heart at the same time that it is a spectacle – with the fights and the duels. He is very good.

Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges. Photo: 20th Century Studios

How was the construction of Marguerite’s character?



Matt Damon: It started from the fact that the world of women is totally ignored, overlooked and is invisible in the first two acts of the film. And then it is revealed in the third act. And that was actually because Ben and I were adapting a book and Nicole was writing an original script. Because the men of the time were very … they took very meticulous notes about what they were doing, but they didn’t record what the women were doing. So Nicole had to create Jodie’s world, Marguerite’s world, out of nothing. Yes.

It is hard to admit it, but these types of stories that happened in the Middle Ages are repeated today. How did you find the balance between an ancient fact that is seen by modern audiences?

Ben Affleck: It’s true. It was deliberate, and part of what we wanted was to point out the extent to which corrupt, morally broken and misogynistic institutions reflect those values. And instead of accusing a bad person, we decided to show the Church, science, the court, all of Western European civilization, our cultural background. At least, that is the notion of the United States, it is the result of the Enlightenment and its philosophies.

We wanted to analyze how institutions, acculturation, and social norms had and continue to have a profound effect on our perception of reality, and to explore the notion that these factors had a great deal to do with widely divergent accounts of historical events in the world. time, in addition to using perspective to recreate those private moments that were not recorded in history.

SOFÍA GÓMEZ G.

CULTURE

On Twitter: @ s0f1c1ta

