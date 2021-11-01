marvels guardians of the galaxy

It’s weird to describe a game as “everything I expected from this other game and more” but that’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, it’s everything I expected from Marvel’s Avengers and more, much more.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a single player action and adventure game, it is also a completely original story and although the influences of the world and the characters that James Gunn has fallen in love with in his films are noticeable, it does not leave us to be your own story; something that is appreciated and appreciated. It is good to see that for its video game strategy Marvel is not only tracing what happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In this game you will control the leader of the Guardians, Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord and although at no time do you control the other Guardians, at all times you have the ability to lead them. In both the exploration and combat segments you will be able to ask the Guardians to use their powers and abilities to fight their way through beautiful alien worlds or to give their due to the waves of enemies that you will be facing. .

One of the mechanics that we liked the most is that of grouping the guardians during combat. By filling a “momentum” bar, you will be given the opportunity to group your team together. By doing this you will have to listen to some comments from them and give an answer that seeks to inspire them. In addition to reviving any fallen Guardians, if you manage to inspire them, all Guardians will have a combat bonus after grouping together. In moments where you are about to lose the mechanics of grouping it really makes you feel like the last way out of a difficult situation is to inspire your team.

During combat, if you play your cards well and work as a team, you will be given the opportunity to make special attacks in which one, or more guardians collaborate. Learning to generate these moments is essential to get ahead, especially in the most difficult moments of the game, at least playing on high difficulty as we have been doing.

The narrative is undoubtedly one of the most important aspects of the game, it is well achieved and as we already mentioned it is possible to differentiate enough from the world of James Gunn. The game is set in a post-galactic war period, an immense war between the Kree and the Chitauri almost left the galaxy in ruins and although many years have passed since then, the losses of a war of this scale are still being felt. The Guardians of this universe have been operating for thirteen years, so the Star-Lord of this game is one much more mature and focused than the one played by Chris Pratt.

Be careful, this does not mean that it is a “serious” game, in all its presentations humor has been a characteristic element of the Guardians of the Galaxy and this game is not the difference. At all times the guards will be talking to each other and getting upset. The game also gives you the opportunity to intervene in certain conversations or moments and although none of them change the plot in a forceful way as it would happen in an RPG, they do help give you the feeling that this instance of Peter and the Guardians are yours.

Thematically the game is about that; loss and grief, the emotional cost that a war of this scale has on individuals belonging to galactic society. Although the circumstance is different, in this title the story of Peter Quill as Star-Lord also begins with the loss of his mother, all the Guardians and the characters you know have lost someone thanks to the war and it is through this wound open that the great threat of the game sneaks into the galaxy. Yes, humor is essential in the Guardians of the Galaxy stories, but so is the heart and narrative of this game delivers on both fronts.

In terms of personality, the Guardians are still recognizable. Although it is not so much a matter of personality, something that did move the table a bit was that Gamora’s face and voice features in this world are that of a Caucasian woman, when Gunn and his guardians already had us very well accustomed to a Gamora with Latino features, an element that helps to give diversity to a group of aliens.

The alien landscapes that you travel through on your galactic adventure are another of the game’s high points. The landscapes are some of the most beautiful and creative I have seen in quite some time. Best of all, they do feel alien, each space has its dominant shapes and colors, shapes and colors that seek to move away from classical terrestrial architecture and even away from what we have seen in science fiction classics. Both in the design of these spaces and in the design of the aliens that you find in Knowhere and other places, the Eidos-Montreal space blew the wall and let its capacity flow to the maximum. You’re going to want to slow down and make your way through the exploration sections to really immerse yourself in these landscapes.

For fans of comics, movies and characters in general, the game is full of Easter Eggs and little nods to the universe that these characters inhabit. From the El Coleccionista museum, to the messages you find in the Nova Corps terminals, the hidden details are not lacking. Speaking of which, the game has more than 40 costumes for your characters, none are acquired through mictransactions, all of them are achieved by exploring the beautiful spaces that the Eidos team has built. So even if your fellow guardians bully you (and they will), feel free to go off the beaten path to find these costumes.

Finally and yes, this is another James Gunn legacy, we have to talk about the music. The soundtrack is a list of greatest hits from the 80’s and although we can’t help but think that that would make Star-Lord in his fifties, the execution of the licensed soundtrack at key moments in the game is just as good as in the movie.

One of the admirable details of the game is that the Eidos team created a fictional band, called Star-Lord, which was Peter’s favorite when he lived on earth, and composed original songs for the game. It’s really impressive how these songs feel exactly where they should be when you listen to them alongside Motley Crue or Iron Maiden. The only disadvantage of this incredible soundtrack is that if you try to stream the game, the platforms will throw it at you for copyright issues.

If something left us to owe the game, playing on Playstation 5, it was that we would have liked to see a more complete integration of all the Dualsense features. But it is important to note that we played with a pre-release copy and we were told that the day one patch would take much more advantage of the control features, we will have to wait to see. The reality is that it is a minor complaint in front of a game that in all other aspects fulfilled us more than enough.

After the disappointment that was Marvel’s Avengers we were a bit skeptical of this game, but Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy surprised us in a good way. It has moments that will make you laugh, moments that will make you cry, and moments that will excite you to the fullest. If the future of Marvel video games follows this line, Spider-Man and Midnight Sons are sure to reach a level of success similar to that of their cinematic counterpart.