Marvel Studios: Robert Downey Jr. says goodbye to Iron Man, 11 years after starting his adventure with Marvel; look at his emotional letter

TAfter 11 years playing Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr said goodbye to his character and from the fans with an emotional letter.

Below, several excerpts from the letter published in the book ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘

“I remember perfectly, Favs (Jon Favreau) and me sitting in an old cabin, with Potts and Stark talking, when suddenly he was filled with a lot of different feelings … joy, relief, faith and pain”

“I looked at him and asked, ‘What’s up, boss?’ And he looked at her and said, ‘I just realized this movie is going to work,’ “says Downey Jr. before adding,” It turned out that he was right, and there were other oxymoronic clues that Iron Man was going to be a success against all odds called: A) An unorthodox efficiency and B) an incessant effort “

“Johansson, Cheadle, Renner, Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Evans, Olsen and I are still very close and, yes, we have talked about getting a group tattoo

“We were more than impressed with Pratt, Lilly, Rudd, Cumberbatch and Boseman, not to mention Larson, with whom we all agree that he is a good fit and will be a valuable advancement for the second decade of this team.”

“But the most important is you (the fans), if you have stayed until the post-credits scene, you are a true fan and here is your ‘Easter egg’ … A mirror! Those who have responded to the mythological way of telling stories, the engine of everything at Marvel. There has never been supply without demand. Until Comic Con in 2007, it seemed that the public no longer listened and for ten years you have assimilated this narrative. “

“Finally, I hope that these films provoke a dialogue about equality, justice, freedom, the acceptance of diversity and the fight against intolerance, with the power of companionship, sacrifice and love.”

In 2008 he started with Iron Man 1 and ended his role in 2019’s Avengers: End Game.

8 movies: Iron Man (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019)

For now there will be no more appearances of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he died in Avengers: End Game; However, it is not ruled out that it appears in some moments of the multiverse such as the animated series What If that are recently released or short fragments of some films.