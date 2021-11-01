Mark Hoppus played Blink-182 songs after revealing that he no longer has cancer

Mark hoppus He went through a more than complicated 2021 after learning of his cancer diagnosis. From the very beginning, the bassist of blink-182 decided to share with his fans the process of accepting the disease, as well as the improvements thanks to chemotherapy. Some time ago, the musician revealed that his treatment was successful and that for the moment he is safe, with the indication to carry out the corresponding check-ups every six months.

After several months away from music, the singer of “Stay Together for the Kids” took the stage with his eternal partner Travis Barker, who was the host of the House of Horrors event. At this music festival, Mark got back on the bass and performed three songs including great blink-182 classics like “Rock Show” and “What’s My Age Again?”, Accompanied by the guitarist. Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft.

To celebrate Halloween, the musicians showed up in masks and Mark settled on a Batman costume. For his part, Barker took the opportunity to wear different clothes, including a Sid Vicious costume and one of the Joker. With somewhat alternative versions, This presentation was more than symbolic because it signified the return of Hoppus to the stage and also a declaration of his improvement.

This private event also featured Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly as the biggest numbers of the night. Certainly, Travis bet on the great figures of melodic punk, especially Megan Fox’s boyfriend, who is currently practically sponsored by the virtuous punk drummer.