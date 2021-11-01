Marcelo Flores celebrates in a spectacular way a new goal with Arsenal U-18

The Mexican is still in great moment with the lower categories of Arsenal, which highlighted his goal and peculiar celebration

The Mexican footballer Marcelo Flores placeholder image is still at a high level and scored a new goal with the Arsenal U-18 who celebrated in a spectacular way.

Another fine goal (and celebration) from Marcelo Flores 👏 pic.twitter.com/tH50xFWjaP – Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) November 1, 2021

flowers, 18, is considered one of the most important talents in the youth categories of the ‘Gunners’ and last Saturday he again showed his great quality by being the author of one of the goals of the Arsenal against Crystal Palace but the celebration of the Aztec was what stole the attention.

Through his official Twitter account, Arsenal Academy highlighted how to celebrate flowers, who performed a spectacular acrobatic jump and reminded us of the celebrations carried out by Hugo Sánchez.

“Another good goal (and celebration) from Marcelo Flores placeholder image“, wrote Arsenal next to the video of the annotation of the Aztec.

In this season, Marcelo Flores placeholder image has six goals and two assists in eight games of the Premier League Under-18 and if he maintains his level he could receive in the near future an opportunity in the first team of the Arsenal.