Man pleads guilty to death of Mac Miller, Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend

The singer Ariana Grande has to carry a cross, since despite being married to her new partner and being very well in their relationship; the past does not leave her alone; Since after the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, now a man confirmed his guilt after having testified.

As we know, the 26-year-old rapper Mac Miller died unexpectedly, and after intensive investigations, it was discovered that Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend lost his life due to an accidental overdose and three people were arrested, of which one of them pleaded guilty of Miller’s death.

Recall that, in 2019, three men were accused of selling young Mac Miller pills of oxycodone altered with fentanyl. Three years have passed since his death, and dealer Stephen Walter has pleaded guilty, and now he could be sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Stephen accepted a plea deal and, although he was already at liberty, he was still being supervised for a more drug-related case, for which he could be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison and would have to pay a fine of approximately one million euros. Dollars.

