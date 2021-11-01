“MalaYerba”: a drama surrounded by smoke | Premiere of Starzplay

Legal marijuana. Evil plant (premiere this Sunday on StarzPlay) part of that premise making it clear that it is not a story anchored in the stoner record. From its first plane, the Colombian production ignores the debtor humor of Cheech & Chong and the virulence of narconovelas. “I couldn’t compare it to any story of that kind. First, because here the problem is not the law as it happens in this kind of series with its killings and stuff. The references we had in mind were those of David Fincher, specifically, Social network. It is a story with hurt characters, children in their transition to become adults, who are trying to undertake and conquer the world ”, explains Sebastián Eslava, one of its protagonists, to Page 12.

Evil plant It begins with a beach party and a voice-over narration. “Cannabis is one of the first plants that man grew, but it did not take long to discover that this simple leaf would be the door we needed to recognize who we are,” he says. Those who hear the sentence are Félix (Eslava), Ignacio (Juan Pablo Urrego) and Mariana (María Elisa Camargo). The trio of twenty-somethings could revolutionize the pharmaceutical business after acquiring some magic seeds: they have the land to cultivate, the political connections and an invaluable bottle with the raw material. What happened the moment they obtained their green gold nuggets is one of the enigmas of history. All they know is that they smoked and when they woke up there was a corpse. “My character does not remember much what happened, so telling it in a fragmented way helps to understand his psychology. It has nothing clear. Everything is divided ”, adds the interpreter.

Evil plant part of a more than probable reality (it is estimated that the cannabis industry could generate more than 100 billion dollars in the next ten years) to weave a drama of rich boys with sadness and a lot of weed. The staging is strikingly icy and detached, it commands electronic music and dark lighting shaken by ultraviolet streaks that replicate the lights used in growing indoors. The plot crux of the fiction produced by Dynamo (Green border, Wild District, The theft of the century) goes through the expiration date bond between his creatures, while his company – KannaLab – becomes the envy of power circles.

“Felix is ​​complex, he has many edges and branches. He is passionate about cannabis. For him it is not a drug to get “high” and enjoy the moment. It is the only way he has to connect with himself, it is what fills him and it will also be his nexus to reconnect with Mariana. He is someone who must make his transition, he grew up in the money, but he no longer has those opportunities. They all see each other as tools where they show their most ambitious face ”, says the native of Bogotá. Things will get more difficult when Lola (Carolina Gaitán) appears, a journalist who wants to unravel what happened in the enclave where they found that cannabis that is the liquid dream of the Grow Shop.

Scheduled

* HBO Max has just released the second season of the anthology Love life. The romantic comedy ditches Darby (Anna Kendrick) and centers on Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper). Ten episodes to experience the love relationships this guy embarked on. Burning hearts, tears, sex and laughter until the cherub stops messing with his arrows.

* Next Thursday at midnight Warner Channel will premiere the fourth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The series created by Greg Berlanti (Arrow and The Flash) presents a team of superheroes, time travel, many crossovers and references to a whole universe that will be the delight of its fans.

* Star Trek also expands to the animated. Prodigy will present the adventures of a team of teenage aliens commanded by a hologram. Unlike Picard and Discovery, the production is aimed exclusively at a teen audience. It is estimated that its premiere will be before the end of the year by Paramount +. For its part, the one that already has a confirmed arrival date is Servant. The third season of fiction produced by M. Night Shyamalan will return January 21 next year via Apple TV +. I see a baby who is not a person, a parents in a catatonic state, a cult and a freaked out babysitter.

Character

Chucky from Chucky (Brad Dourif). Charles Lee Ray, the killer doll better known by his nickname, returned in serial format for Star +. His full name comes from the combination of Charles Manson, Lee Harvey Oswald and James Earl Ray (the man who killed Martin Luther King). In addition to that pedigree, his fondness for knives, and devilish laughter has been locked in a toy for decades. What if they put sulfated batteries in it?