‘Los Mercenarios 4’ already has a villain: Iko Uwais (‘The Raid’)

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham are already filming the fourth installment of ‘The Expendables’. In addition to old acquaintances from the action franchise such as Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture, there are new faces such as Megan Fox, 50 Cent, Andy Garcia and Jacob Scipio. But what we did not know is who would have the audacity to face Barney Ross, Lee Christmas and the others.

According to Deadline the one chosen to be the villain of this installment is Iko Uwais, whom we met in ‘The Raid’, the Indonesian hit of 2011. Your character will be an ex-military man turned arms dealer and Stallone and the others will have to face their own army. They are surely no match for the seniority of this elite team.

‘The Expendables 4’ will be directed by Scott Waugh (‘Need For Speed’) and is written by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. Jason Statham will be one of the producers of the film. The film recently began filming that will run through the UK, Bulgaria and Greece. It has no release date set yet.

From Indonesia to the world

Iko Uwais became famous internationally after playing Rama in both installments of ‘The Raid’. A year after the sequel was released, he entered the ‘Star Wars’ universe with ‘The Force Awakens’, in which he played Razoo Quin-Fee. We have also seen him in ‘Stuber Express’ with Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani and in ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’ with Henry Golding, among other.