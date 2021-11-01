LoL: The secrets about the chat that you did not know and its strange effects

League of Legends hides many more secrets than most of the community thinks. The operation itself is quite simple and the truth is that there are no great hidden functions. However, some of the Riot Games additions during the early years of the title are still available despite being almost completely forgotten. There are a few that can even be useful to us, while others will simply serve us to show off to our friends.

League of Legends chat secrets that you did not know

In addition to the curiosities present in the store, the game chat is also one of the most interesting tools when it comes to discovering secrets. All players are used to writing commands for common tasks like surrendering or making your champion dance. However, not the entire community is aware that with this tool they can also do curious things such as modify our messages or write a note that they can consult in the future.

Thus, we have found several prominent commands that we can use in different circumstances. There have been two that have caught our attention and of which we did not know anything for years playing League of Legends:

/I: This curious chat command can only be used when we are talking to friends on our list, and it makes our messages appear very different.

All we have to do is use / me in the conversation with a friend

/ note: We can use it in the game chat, and it allows us to write something that will be automatically copied to a notepad available in the game folder.

Both have curious uses, being the one that allows us to make annotations the most useful of all by allowing us to take notes in game that we can use in future confrontations. A feature that many players had forgotten about. Despite everything, not even we have avoided the possibility of show off with our friends sending a message with him / me.

In case you do not know the existing commands in the League of Legends chat, below you will find a table with their effects:

/ all, / allchat * Allows us to communicate with the rival team / ?, / help Provides the description about the commands / allcommands, / allcmds Show all commands and their usage / remake Request a redo vote / surrender, / ff Request a surrender vote / noremake, / noff Answer negatively in the corresponding vote / chatfilter Activate the profanity filter in chat / tell, / whisper, / w, / msg ** Allows you to send direct messages to our friends list / reply, / r, / rep Reply to the most recently received message / mute, / ignore ** Mute a user’s text messages / joke, / j / dance, / d / taunt, / t / laugh, / l Lets run some animations of the champion

* League of Legends global chat may disappear soon

** In these commands, it is prices to add a space and then write the username (or champion) of the player.