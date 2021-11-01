Live: the 2nd INECO International Symposium began, focused on the contribution of neurosciences to individual and social well-being

“When you are in a state of well-being, you have better cognitive function, better use of time and this contributes to improving the general well-being of society,” said Bustín (Getty)

The neurosciences, which investigate the functioning of the different aspects of human behavior, have found evidence that “ welfare it has positive biological, emotional and behavioral repercussions. When one is in a state of well-being, one has better cognitive function, better use of time and this contributes to improving the general well-being of society ”.

Who describes one of the missions of neuroscience is Julián Bustín, head of the Gerontopsychiatry and Memory Clinic of the INECO Foundation and one of the scientific coordinators of the meeting. With that concept, in passing, he shed light around the objective of the 2nd International Virtual Symposium on Neuroscience and Wellbeing, which took place this afternoon with the participation of prominent specialists from different areas, both in the country and abroad.

The Symposium includes with its different exhibitors the afternoon of this Tuesday, October 19, It is open to the community and it was possible to participate for free, with registration on its website https://simposio.fundacionineco.org/ .

More than 5,000 people were part of the symposium from Argentina and abroad. The presentations began with the introductory words of the President and Executive Director of the INECO Foundation, Teresa Torralva, and they were all translated Simultaneous from Spanish to English and from English to Spanish.

With these meeting of experts the intention is “Bring to the community tools that may be useful for building their own well-being in different areas” . As the concept of well-being is transversal, there were different tables that covered education, public policies, companies and personal development, he contributed prior to the beginning, in dialogue with Infobae, Fernanda Giralt Font, Coordinator of the INECO Wellness Area and also scientific coordinator of the Symposium.

Today’s symposium program

“The objective is fundamentally that people can know different aspects of well-being in order to achieve a better state of the community in general”, Bustín stressed that together with Giralt Font are the Scientific coordinators of the Symposium.

This second symposium of the Scientific Foundation was held today, the same as the first one held last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, although already in a stage of fewer restrictions and at a time when a way out is beginning to be seen to the health crisis.

The issues that were being addressed by the 12 invited exhibitors, both in individual talks as in round tables, are as follows: well-being and society, future skills, urban resilience education, active aging, post-traumatic growth, human resources and organizations, neuroplasticity, emotion and contemplative practices and new technologies .

The Symposium took place this afternoon in virtual form

“Some of the tables will be focused on the impact and exit from the pandemic. One, for example, is going to present it Leticia Daguerre, psychologist and professor at the Catholic University of Uruguay ”, under the title Growing up in trauma. A challenge for these complex times, in order to address “Everything related to what is resilience, how to emerge stronger from adverse situations”, Giralt Font said. Additionally, Barry Schwartz, Emeritus Professor of Psychology at Swarthmore College and Visiting Professor at Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, will speak on Wellbeing in Times of Pandemic.

Experts provided tools to achieve well-being even during these abnormal times of health crisis and were digging deeper into “How a situation that was absolutely traumatic for everyone can be taken as a starting point for personal growth” Bustín remarked.

The contribution of the symposium around the times of COVID-19 also included “the table of organizations” that was focusing “on the world of work, on all the transformation that the workplace has had during the pandemic, with the digitization that was carried out and the home office and the changes that the pandemic meant at the workplace level ”, contributed Giralt Font.

“These times have shown us that the paradigm is changing and we try to focus on achieving a state of well-being and not be all the time focusing on diseases” (Getty)

Among the outstanding specialists were part of the meeting Craig Ritchie, Professor of Psychiatry of Aging at the University of Edinburgh, who will speak on Healthy Brain: New Perspectives in Prevention. Ritchie has been an authority on dementia and Alzheimer’s clinical trials.

In addition, individual dissertations are scheduled three round tables on education, public policies and organizations.

The education of the future is today: How do we do? it’s integrated by Rafael Bisquerra, President of the International Network for Emotional Education and Well-being (RIEEB) and Emeritus Professor at the University of Barcelona; Andres Delich, former Minister of Education and Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI) and Guillermina Tiramonti, Professor of Educational Policies at the National University of La Plata (UNLP) and researcher in the Education Area of ​​FLACSO.

That of Public politics for the world to come they integrate it Andrés Malamud, Principal Investigator at the Institute of Social Sciences of the University of Lisbon and Rosa Suriñach, Coordinator of Alliances, Dissemination and Political Advocacy of the United Nations. And that of Organizations: The future of work will have as speakers Maria Roca, Director of INECO Organizations; Pilar Jericó, president of the consulting firm BeUp and Emilia montero, Director of Organizational Culture for Great Place to Work.

To round off the driving concept of the symposium, Bustín warned about the need to focus on the search for well-being and not so much on the disease, as has been happening for at least a year and a half, when the current global epidemic began. “These times have shown us that the paradigm is changing and we try to focus on achieving a state of well-being and not be all the time focusing on diseases,” he said.

And he explained: “Through well-being one can achieve decrease the risk of having diseases and decrease the risk of having attention problems ”. Because “just as the definition of health originally had to do with not suffering from diseases, for a few years now, health has been defined not only as the absence of disease but also as the complete state of physical, psychological and social well-being,” Giralt concluded. Font.

“ We aim at health from that place, from the possibility of building health and well-being in a primary way ”, remarked. That is why, Bustín said, “All people are going to be able to get something out of these talks for their own personal well-being and thus also transform it for the well-being of the community.”

“Positive states such as well-being also work as an antidote to stress because the more developed we have well-being, the more cushioning there is to resist stress”

Because “positive states such as well-being also work as an antidote to stress because the more developed our well-being, the more cushioning there is to resist stress ”, Giralt Font stated, for which “well-being also produces an impact at the neurophysiological level in that sense.”

Numerous studies show that “There is a percentage of well-being that has to do with genetics and another percentage with life circumstances. But there is also a quite important percentage that has to do with the construction of well-being itself, with implementing resources to be able to develop and enhance it ”, warned the scientific coordinator of the symposium.

As an example of one of the tools that the experts will provide, the teacher Richard Davidson, researcher and founder of Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, “One of the people who has studied the most everything related to meditation in neurosciences, is going to do a live meditation practice ”, which will close the participation of the experts, Bustín stressed.

