Lionel Messi recognizes it: He is hurt by the words of Joan Laporta

In the last days of the last summer market, one of the most unexpected movements in history took place: Lionel Messi decided to leave the FC Barcelona, club with which he conquered everything possible in Spain and Europe.

Your destiny? The Paris Saint-Germain, a team that has dominated in recent years in Ligue 1, but that in the UEFA champions league has not been able to take the next step to be crowned, although Leo Messi himself reiterated that his original plan was not to enroll with him PSGbut stay in The league.

“I did my best to stay, never at no point was I asked to play for free. I was asked to cut my salary by fifty percent and I did it without any problem. We were in a position to help the club more. The desire and the desire of mine and my family was from stay in Barcelona“he said for Sport.

That is why for him Messi, champion of the America Cup with Argentina last summer, he said hurt by the words of Joan Laporta, who has mentioned that ‘he would have loved to have he will stay in Barcelona without charging‘.

“Nobody asked me to play for free, but at the same time it seems to me that the words that the president said are out of place. They hurt me because I think you don’t need to say thatIt’s like getting the ball off you and not assuming its consequences, or taking charge of things. This makes people think or generates a type of doubt that I think I do not deserve it“, he pointed.