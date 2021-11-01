Ligue 1: PSG will consider the termination of Sergio Ramos’ contract

Segn reports this Sunday Le Parisien, newspaper close to Paris Saint-Germain, inside the club They no longer see it as something utopian to terminate Sergio Ramos’ contract, assuming the mistake of his signing. Something, anyway, that seems complicated, since the former Real Madrid captain signed for two years and they will have to reach an agreement with the Spanish defender.

“We knew that Ramos had a problem. You are playing the game of the Spanish press. We know everything. We know what is happening”, Leonardo opined. A few days ago, coming to the fore to support the criticism of the team’s game and some players.

The Andalusian without making his debut and in Paris, although they do not show it outside the box, worries. Sergio Ramos, four months after arriving at PSG, has not played any game and their injury is prolonged. He is expected shortly to return to training with the group of Mauricio Pochettino but that moment has not just come.

“The trust that some placed in the defender at the time of his signing, or even after his calf injury a few weeks later, is no longer unshakable today. So much so that the option of contract termination, while not on today’s agenda, is no longer science fiction. PSG begins to admit that could have been wrong“, quotes the Gallic newspaper.

A delicate situation for a footballer who Has not played a game since May 5 and that, on paper, he should gradually return to training this week with the group, although putting a date of his return to the playing fields seems utopian today.

