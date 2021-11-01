‘Lightyear’: The best memes of the new face of Buzz Lightyear

Handsome Buzz Lightyear? Obviously, it couldn’t be otherwise if Chris Evans himself gives it a voice. But the wit of the internet is never far behind and they pulled out hilarious memes about the new look of the space guardian.

Attention Space Command, here comes Buzz Lightyear! Pixar’s most famous space guardian premiered the first trailer for his film, titled Lightyear, on Wednesday, October 27. And let’s say it looks a little different than how we saw it for the first time, in Toy Story, so its new look has generated endless hilarious memes because, as always, the internet is unforgiving. It makes perfect sense that Buzz doesn’t look like he did in the previous movies because this time around, The Disney Plus film focuses on the character based on the new toy that arrives in Andy’s room (to turn everything upside down). Also, Chris Evans gives voice to this Buzz so naturally it had to look gorgeous, don’t you think?

Handsome squidward

Like good millennials, the references to SpongeBob could not be missing. Handsome Squidward reports ready to defend us from Zurg, sworn enemy of the galactic alliance.

He’s a papucho

Is it possible to fall in love with a cartoon? The new Buzz says … of course he does! And with Captain America giving him a voice, he immediately becomes the perfect nonexistent man.

Cinematic parallels

Of course they could not miss the references, perhaps made up by fans, between Captain America and the new Disney Plus movie. How much nostalagia!

Did someone say multiverse?

Hi Buzz! At this point, the spiderverse (by Tom Holland and No Way Home) is a bit small if we reflect on what Lightyear is about to show us.

Mystery solved

What was not bald? We too came to assume that Buzz had no hair. It turns out that, rather, he never took off his suit at all and under her purple hood she had a tremendous mane.

Do you see this hat?

Nothing better than a local joke to spice up Lightyear. Definitely, one of his best stages was not as a space guardian, but as Mrs. Nesbit, having a cup of tea with Maria Antonieta and her little sister.

Buzz and his michi

Nothing is more comforting than feeling that our heroes look like us. Buzz, like many of us, shares his life with a michi Does he also watch kitty TikToks in his spare time?

Millenials, our time has come

Like Adam Sandler, all millennials will be in the front row, ready to enjoy the new adventure of our beloved Buzz. Will it make us cry like Toy Story 3? We will find out.