Liga MX: UPDATED Liguilla and Repechage of the Apertura 2021 | America | Blue Cross

At the end of the day 16, this is the table of the Liguilla and Repechage of the Grita México Apertura 2021 of the MX League.

With exciting meetings and a final stretch that burns, the sixteenth day of the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 of the MX League. With the Classic Young as an important dish in the closing date, the general table of positions is on fire and only one team has a guaranteed ticket to the quarterfinals of the Liguilla.

The America club, who has tied the leadership of the classification in the regular season, already wait as the best positioned at the Fiesta Grande. Nevertheless, the three remaining spots are still vacant, and everything seems that it will end up being defined next week between Atlas, Tigres UANL, Toluca, Cruz Azul, León and Monterrey.

On the other hand, the area of Reclassification it will have insured those at the top who do not get into the top four, while the last available spots may still have movements. In that aspect, Chivas de Guadalajara is on the edge of the abyss and Pumas UNAM, at the moment out of everything.

This is the Liguilla at the moment

1st Club America – 34 points (Classified)

2nd Atlas – 26 points

3rd UANL Tigers – 25 points

4th Toluca – 24 points

This is the Repechage at the moment

5th Blue Cross (23 points) vs. 12 ° Chivas de Guadalajara (19 points)

6th Lion (23 points) vs. 11th Mazatlan FC (20 points)

7th Monterrey (21 points) vs. 10 ° Necaxa (20 points)

8 ° Puebla (21 points) vs. 9 ° Santos Laguna (19 points)