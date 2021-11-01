Liga MX has new competition; Nuestra Liga is born, the third league of Mexican Soccer

The MX League will have a new direct competition in the Mexican Soccer, Well, in addition to the Mexican Football League, a third option has now emerged for the Aztec fans with the emergence of ‘Our League’, a new competition that will take professional soccer to places where there are no franchises.

The new project is headed by former referees of the Liga MX, Roberto García Orozco and Germán Arredondo; the first like League President and the second as President of the Arbitration Commission Of the same.

Antonio García, former owner of Atlante, He is the founding president of Nuestra Liga, which already has a defined competition format for the 12 clubs that will fight for the championship in its first edition.

The teams will be divided into two geographical zones.

Zone 1: Warriors Costa Alegre, Profesar Internacional, Black Bears Jalisco, Coyotes Sonora, Cañeros de Tala and Dolphins Puerto Vallarta,

Zone 2: Elefantes de Hidalgo, San Carlos Yautepec, Guerreros Ecatepec, Club Atlético Rosarino, Texcoco FC and Pumas 201

“We are a league that seeks to position itself as a new option. We are a project, from the beginning, to three years that today is a professional division because all of us who participate here have worked in soccer all our lives. The idea is to have a First Division within that period, we will give our effort to do so. We seek to bring soccer to totally captive places, “declared García Orozco.

When does the season of Our League start?

The season will start on November 19 and 10 rounds will be played in each zone, classifying the first two places in each sector, while the second and third places in each group will play a match to access the final of each group.

Each group will have ‘its champion’ and at the end a champion of champions will be played among the winners of each zone, which will be awarded a financial prize.

