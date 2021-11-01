Leticia Álvarez, from the group Mothers Seekers of Sonora, is found alive

At dawn on Sunday, armed men deprived of her liberty Leticia Álvarez, a member of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora collective, who, according to the group, was released hours later.

The group indicated that they were informed by telephone about the release of Leticia alive, whom they are already treating.

In social networks, the group reported that the disappearance of Leticia, who is looking for her husband Julián Francisco Castillo Félix, and her son Alick Alfredo Rousse Álvarez, who disappeared a year ago, had occurred shortly after midnight, and demanded that Governor Alfonso Durazo and the government of Hermosillo their search.

On July 15, the murder of another member of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora collective was reported. Aranza Ramos was deprived of life in the municipality of Guaymas.

She joined the group to search for her husband Brayan Omar Celaya, who has disappeared since December 2020.

