Leonardo DiCaprio revealed what is his favorite song of all time

Music has always been a faithful companion of the human being and today it continues to be so, with such a wide variety of genres and songs that everyone can find a favorite track. In the case of Leonardo Dicaprio, his favorite topic is (Sittin ‘On) The Dock Of The Bay, the joint creation between Otis Redding and the guitarist Steve Cropper which opens the seventh album (and first released posthumously) of the soul legend, The dock of the bay.

However, the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in The reborn He was also recognized as a fan of rap, picks up Indie Today.

In fact, in a dialogue with MTV News in 2013, while promoting The great gatsby, Leonardo Dicaprio He spoke about his interest in popular culture and revealed his favorite artists from the urban genre.

“Kendrick Lamar is great, 2 Chainz too. By the way, he’s my age, I’m very proud of a boy who emerges in the world of hip-hop at my age, “he said, according to Far Out Magazine.

Furthermore, Leo admitted that his musical preferences are particularly eclectic: “I have been a huge fan of hip-hop for a long, long time. That and jazz music, 1940s music and Stevie Wonder.







