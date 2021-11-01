LED screens that suit you in El Buen Fin 2021: Profeco

November has begun, and with it the beginning of the days of The Good End 2021 It is already on the doorstep with its characteristic offers and promotions to acquire various products, among which year after year the purchases of household appliances and technology stand out, particularly televisions that are usually the star purchases in this program.

There is currently a wide range of televisions in the mexican market, with numerous brands and models in which sometimes you may not get to carefully review them all and making the best decision is complicated, but to help you, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) began to analyze the quality of 20 models from various brands to discover which are the best options.

This is an investigation by Profeco from last year in which several screens LED from 40 to 43 inches and from 49 to 55 inches of the Smart TV type with whose results it is easier to choose one among so many types.

Each of these television screens was analyzed through 1,166 tests and 9 different tests in which its qualities in audio and image quality were evaluated.

Most of these screens performed well on the issue of image quality, but there were models that stood out from the majority such as the following:

Panasonic TC-50GX500X / Mexico / 4K / 50 ″ It gave an “Excellent” or E rating for its contrast and black performance, with “Very Good” for its color, uniformity, and sound quality.

Varied, but positive results gave the Panasonic TC-55GX500X / Mexico / 4K / 55 ″ that in terms of color, contrast and black balance rated E and B for uniformity and sound

We suggest you read WhatsApp Web, this way you can activate the invisible mode

Followed the Atvio ATV5016ILED / Mexico / Full HD / 50 ″ whose score is E in terms of uniformity and black level, MB in contrast and color and audio gave a result of B.

The products Makena / 40S2 / Mexico / Full HD / 40 ′‘, Atvio / ATV-43UHD / Mexico / 43 ′ ‘ and JVC / SI43US / Mexico / UHD / 43 ′‘They defended themselves well in the tests and were qualified as “Acceptable” with what they are good options to see Internet content or open television channels, as explained by the Attorney General’s Office.

We recommend 3 Netflix series with which you will learn to manage your finances

Other models that stood out in sound quality, always within a moderate margin are the LG / 43UN7300PUC / Mexico / 43 ′ ‘, LG / 43UN7100PUA / Mexico / 43 ′‘, Samsung / UN50TU7000F / Mexico / 50 ′‘which are a good alternative when you prioritize that attribute.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the Tips section of My Pocket.