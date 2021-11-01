Leaving Medicine without losing pay: jobs

Behind the health crisis caused by Covid-19 More and more doctors have decided to abandon the medical practice in search of other work alternatives. Sergio Hinchado, head of the health area of ​​the Hays employment consultancy, tells Medical Writing “that a graduated in Medicine they can have multiple job opportunities in other health-related fields far from healthcare practice ”.

“The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most common sectors in the reception of doctors,” says Hinchado, who emphasizes that within the pharmaceutical field, a doctor can work in the R&D department, clinical research or in the areas of pharmacovigilance. “Thanks to their training and the development of their skills, they are highly valued”, he acknowledges.

Another sector that bets on the hiring of doctors are those related to the healthcare technology. “They are usually hired as consultants in the development of medical equipment for private companies,” they say from Hays.

Alternatives to Medicine: from the pharmaceutical industry to the creation of Apps

“Doctors are also in high demand to head departments in clinical analysis laboratories“, says Swollen, I also mention that” there are many laboratories with foundations that work in hospitals. “” It will always depend on the degree of qualification and specialty of the doctor, “he says in this regard.

On the other hand, other professions and possible professional alternatives for doctors, beyond dealing with patients, are in the creation of Apps or insurance companies. With regard to the latter, he recognizes that on many occasions they need “personal injury assessment doctors” to study certain situations. Regarding the creation of Apps, he assures that more and more companies and startups are developing applications related to health and that for this they “need the specific health training that only doctors have”.

Finally, the last two alternatives proposed by the head of the Hays health area are those related to the education sector and criminology. “University professor in private centers is one of the alternatives most chosen by those professionals who want to abandon the care practice,” he explains.