League 1: Ibrahimovic ‘warms up’ Mbapp: “He’s too comfortable; he has to do better”

POlmica in Europe. “You have to feel the taste of blood, he has to surround himself with people who tell him that he is not the best player and that he has yet to do better, “said the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Tlfoot. The ram of the AC Milan, seems to want to ‘warm up’ the French Kylian Mbapp.

“I love Mbapp, but he is still too comfortable, he has to feel the taste of blood, he has to surround himself with people who tell him that he is not the best player and that he still has to do better. Mbapp is in the top 10, there are players who have been among the best players for a long time and are young … But there is also Haaland, and also Ibrahimovic, there is no need for more, “he said about the Frenchman.

“I want to show everyone that 40 is just a number, I can still do what I like. I can’t play like I did 5-10 years ago, but I’m smarter and more experienced,” explained the attacker, to whom he is surprised by his own performance.

“No, I am the best. You cannot be surprised when you know that you are the best. Regarding my retirement, I have nothing to prove, I don’t want to regret it when I retire. Continue until someone fires me or tells me that they don’t have me. O when it’s really finished, “he says.

Now what he is looking for is to win the domestic championship: “We must believe in the Scudetto. For this to be possible, we must work, make sacrifices and believe. These are the keywords. Without them you cannot be where you want, and this means that you do not achieve your goals.“

