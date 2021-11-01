Kylie Jenner shows off her adorable belly dressed as a Catwoman | Special: Instagram

The popular American socialite, Kylie jenner, she showed off her belly disguised as an adorable Catwoman at the great party of Halloween that she celebrated with her family and captivated her millions of social media followers with her imposing beauty.

The younger sister of Kim kardashian shared a series of images through her official accounts in which she is seen wearing a tight black jumpsuit that she combined with a leather trench coat and complemented with a headband with ears and stiletto buccaneers.

The model, designer and businesswoman of 24 years old She wasted her exquisite style disguised as Catwoman, showing off her voluminous brown hair in soft waves and a fantastic fantasy makeup that highlighted her feline look and her full black lips.

On September 7, Kylie Jenner confirmed that she is expecting her second baby with her intermittent partner, the American rapper, songwriter and music producer, Travis scott, father of his daughter Stormi Webster, without detailing their months of gestation or gender.

Kylie Jenner is a reference in fashion and style and at the beginning of September she wasted her iconic and extravagant style during her visit to the Revolve Gallery as part of the New York Fashion Week decked out in a bold and edgy outfit.

Kylie Jenner achieved notoriety on American television since her appearance on the famous reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” It quickly became a worldwide phenomenon and catapulted its protagonists to fame.

Since the premiere of the acclaimed television show in 2007, Kylie Jenner and her sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Kendall have captured the headlines of the paparazzi and headlines with their extravagant lifestyle of fame and fortune.

Kylie Jenner created her own cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics in November 2016 and in recent times has launched its brand for skin care Kylie skin, your brand of swimsuits Kylie swim and its line of baby products Kylie baby.

The American socialite, model and businesswoman is the wealthiest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and was named the youngest self-made billionaire in the world and in history by Forbes magazine in 2019.

Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular celebrities on social networks and has more than 200 million followers from all corners of the world who have accompanied her from her childhood to becoming a mogul in the cosmetics industry.