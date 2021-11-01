Kurumi Tokisaki will have a huge and sensual figure soon – Kudasai

The manufacturer division KDcolle from Kadokawa announced the release of a 1 / 2.5 scale figure based on the character Kurumi Tokisaki of the multimedia franchise of Date a live for a date to be specified. The press release describes that the product will have a height of 65 centimeters, and that it will be available for reservation from November 11 in Japan.

The statement writes: «This item was first announced at the “Fantasia Bunko Grand Thanksgiving Festival 2019” and has been trending ever since. The figure is based on an original illustration by Tsunako, and measures 65 cm. Her double ponytail hair and slender legs have been lovingly recreated. And those curves from the back to the hips are gorgeous! We especially admire the exquisite ripples around the shoulder blades and back muscles. Also, the sarong is made of fabric, so you can see the bottom through the sarong, which is also very cool. Kurumi is usually a cold girl, but the soft smile that she suddenly shows on her face is so cute. Not only does she have her characteristic eye design, but also the breasts that seem to overflow from the top and the narrow waist».

It should be remembered that the video game for smartphones Date A Live: Spirit Pledge is available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Date A Live Synopsis

Thirty years ago, the Eurasian continent was devastated by a supermassive “space earthquake” – a phenomenon of space vibrations of unknown origin – that killed more than 150 million people. Since then, these tremors have plagued the world intermittently, albeit on a smaller scale. Shidou Itsuka is a seemingly normal high school student who lives with his little sister, Kotori. When an impending space earthquake threatens the safety of Tengu City, he rushes to save it, only to get caught up in the resulting eruption.

Discover a mysterious girl at her origin, who is revealed as a “Spirit”, an entity from another world whose appearance triggers a space earthquake. Soon after, he becomes embroiled in a skirmish between the girl and the Anti-Spirit Team, a ruthless strike force whose goal is to annihilate the Spirits. However, there is a third party that believes in saving spirits: “Ratatoskr”, which is surprisingly commanded by Shidou’s little sister! Kotori forcibly recruits Shidou after the confrontation, presenting him with an alternative method of dealing with the danger posed by the Spirits: making them fall in love with him. Now, the fate of the world depends on your dating prowess as you seek out the Spirits to enchant them.

Source: Hobby Dengeki

© 橘 公司 ・ つ な こ 2020 発 行 ： 株式会社 KADOKAWA