Kimetsu no Yaiba celebrates Tengen Uzui’s birthday – Kudasai

According to the lore of the manga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, Kimetsu no yaiba, the birthday of the character is celebrated on October 31 Tengen Uzui, the “Pillar of Sound”From the group of Demon Hunters within the story. His official profile writes: «Tengen is an eccentric and flashy individual, who always wants to be “quirky”. He is often seen speaking boastfully, proclaiming that he is “god” in front of Tanjirou, Zenitsu, and Inosuke and demanding that they treat him like this. Outside of this, Tengen shows a carefree and forceful attitude towards others. He often displays a confident facade, being firm and determined even when losing, to the point that Tanjirou saw Kyoujurou in Tengen.».

Fans of the franchise shared a variety of illustrations to celebrate the occasion, accompanied by the hashtag # 宇 髄 天元 誕生 祭 2021. It should be remembered that the video game for smartphones Kimetsu no Yaiba: Chifuu Kengeki Royale will be available in the catalog of QooApp soon in this link.

On the other hand, the second season project of the anime adaptation is already on air and is listed (still unofficially, but by distribution platforms) with a total of eighteen episodes, seven of which correspond to Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen and eleven to Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yuukaku-hen. The project is in broadcast, starting with the first series, since last October 10, while Crunchyroll and Funimation take care of its distribution.

Synopsis of Kimetsu no Yaiba

In the Taisho era in Japan, Tanjirou Kamado is a kind and intelligent boy who lives with his family in the mountains. Tanjirou has become the head of his family after his father’s death, making constant trips to the village at the foot of the mountain to sell firewood and charcoal. However, his life changes when one day, returning home after spending a night out, he discovers that his family has been killed by a demon. Tanjirou and her sister Nezuko are the only survivors now, but she has been turned into a demon, although surprisingly she still displays emotions and seems to have a sense of reason. After an encounter with Giyuu Tomioka, a demon hunter; Tanjirou decides to become a demon hunter to hunt down his family’s killer and find a way to return Nezuko to normal.

