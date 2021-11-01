Kim Kardashian reposted in her networks the disguise of a tica, who is it?

Kim Kardashian’s controversial suit during the last Met Gala event became the costume for many women to celebrate Halloween. Laura Rodríguez, journalist and presenter of shows at Teletica, was one of them.

“Kim Kardashian, one of the most famous, influential and followed people on the planet at this time (…) I admire her with a lot of passion,” he confessed.

But from dressing like her, to being posted on her social networks, there is a lot of difference. For that, you just have to remember that the American is followed by more than 261 million people on Instagram and more than 70 million on Twitter.

Rodríguez told Teletica.com that he tried to replicate the suit in great detail so that it would be as similar as possible.

“I love celebrating Halloween. I know that it is not a Costa Rican tradition, however, I have always celebrated this day,” acknowledged Laura, who has lived in California for just over two years.

The journalist uploaded a photo on her networks, tagged the fashion mogul, and later realized that she had been reposted on Kim’s networks.

“It was a surprise that Kim Kardashian herself humbly chose the photo of this neighbor, born from Poás de Alajuela (laughs), to post it in her stories.”

As a consequence of this, Laura told us that she began to notice more interaction and traffic on her social networks, such as Laura Rodríguez TV. On the other hand, she confesses that the suit was quite uncomfortable and she even had to remove her eyelashes to be able to see.

But beyond that discomfort, the experience was worth it, he says.

“I went to a fair, here in the town where I live, and the reaction of the people was super funny. Everyone shouted: Kim, Kim … and they took pictures with me. I was very funny (…) The best Halloween ever, “he said.

In other spheres of her life, Laura says she is very happy with her new stage. He has dedicated himself to knocking on doors in Hollywood and will soon participate by acting in a movie.

In addition, on December 12, a film by LifeTime, in which he was able to act as an extra.