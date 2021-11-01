Kim Kardashian is photographed holding the hand of comedian Pete Davidson

The photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (Credit: People)

Kim kardashian, 40, and the comedians Pete davidson, 27, were “holding hands” as they hung out at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in California, the magazine reported. People, which exclusively obtained the first image of the couple.

Kardashian and Davidson was with Kourtney kardashian, her fiancé, the musician Travis Barker, and other friends at the amusement park on Friday, October 29, revealed a witness to the American media HollywoodLife.

The couple apparently met when Kim Kardashian was a guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL) earlier this month and a source told the aforementioned outlet that the celebrities had been “Hanging out in private” since then.

Kardashian shared an on-screen kiss with Davidson in an SNL sketch, in which they played Jasmine and Aladdin.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in an SNL skit

The American media witness said that when Kim and Pete “they entered through the exit [del paseo] they were holding hands. They kept talking and looking at each other. They were with another couple who sat in front of them ”.

“Pete wouldn’t stop smiling and Kim turned to him most of the time, except for a few moments,” they revealed, saying the two “obviously” seemed “romantic” and “came as a couple.”

However, Kim’s friends told People magazine that they are friends and nothing more. “They move in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time,” a source told publication. “They are just friends hanging out.”

Businesswoman is divorcing Kanye west 44, after almost seven years of marriage. Despite going their separate ways, they have stayed close while focusing on co-parenting their children: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

The same source adds that for Kim, Pete is a “blow of fresh airCompared to Kanye. “You need someone who doesn’t take himself or life too seriously,” he explained.

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson at Wimbledon (Photo by Karwai Tang / WireImage)

“Kanye will always be the most inspiring person for me.”The founder and CEO of KKW Beauty told WSJ Magazine in an interview published Monday.

Davidson has a long love history. The actor and comedian has previously dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor, and was briefly engaged with Ariana Grande in 2018.

Keep reading:

Before Alec Baldwin’s tragic accident, Nicolas Cage had a serious problem with the chief of arms of “Rust”

Jean-Claude Van Damme revealed the exercises he practices to get fit at 61 years old

The secrets of Vince Vaughn: the fight he caused in a bar that almost killed Steve Buscemi and why Jennifer Aniston calls him her “defibrillator”