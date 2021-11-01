Kid Kudi documentary premieres this week

Rapper Kid kudi will see a new documentary about his career as a rapper premiered on Amazon Prime. It will carry by title “A Man Named Scott” and the November 5th.

The documentary, directed by Robert Alexander, traces the career and influence of Kid Cudi, which began with his debut album “Man On The Moon: The End Of The Day” released in 2009, with songs like “Pursuit Of Happiness” “Day N ‘Nite” or “Soundtrack 2 My Life”, and which continues to the present day.

After his debut of “Man On The Moon: The End Of The Day”, the Cleveland rapper has released two new parts of his work: “Man On The Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager” and “Man On The Moon III: The Chosen”. The latter was released last year and features collaborations from Skepta and Phoebe Bridgers.

The rapper, who has collaborated with Kanye West – with whom he shared the revered project Kid see ghosts– Willow, ASAP Rocky, MGMT and Travis Scott among others, released their latest single last year together with Eminem, a collaboration called “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady”, in reference to the nicknames of both artists.

Last year, it also premiered “We Are Who We Are”, series from the director of “Call Me By Your Name” Luca Guadagnino, in which Kid Cudi plays the role of a military father found on a US Army base in Italy. Kid Cudi is also among the casting of this year’s Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up”, which features an all-star cast consisting of Leonardo Di Caprio, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet.

The documentary on Kid Cudi’s career will be available starting November 5 on Amazon Prime Video.