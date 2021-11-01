Keylor, Neymar and other PSG stars wear their costumes in exclusive Halloween celebration

The goalkeeper did not miss the fun appointment given by the main figures of the team to celebrate this particular date

The members of the Paris Saint-Germain they celebrated in a big way the ‘Halloween Night’ during this Saturday and of course someone as dear to the group as Keylor Navas could not miss, who was in the company of his wife Andrea Salas and they had a great time with the most prominent figures of the team.

Keylor Navas enjoys the party together with Leo Paredes and Neymar. @ keylornavas1

With a black dress and makeup alluding to ‘Halloween‘The Tico was present with Andrea who came with a military costume, to enjoy without worries on a weekend in which they had no sports activity because they played the league game against Lille last Friday and return to the field of play until next Wednesday when they visit Leipzig.

Recognized characters from the Parisian team were captured at the party, such as Neymar, who walked with his face painted and Leandro Paredes, who was wearing a terrifying mask, which posed in a funny photo that Keylor Navas shared on his social networks.

Characters such as Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi who was wearing a creepy outfit and his wife Wanda nara of tigress, which were involved in controversy in recent weeks for personal matters as a couple.

Others who did not miss the appointment was Kylian Mbappé With a dress similar to that of the main character in the film A Prince in New York, starring Eddie Murphy, yes, with a touch of terror so as not to lose the essence, companions such as Achraf hakimi.

The event of ‘Halloween’ of the PSG Made to talk on a global level, the French team is full of celebrities who are followed both for their athletic performance and for their lives off the court.

Who seemed not to have attended is the forward Lionel messi, the Argentine does not appear in any photos that his colleagues made public.