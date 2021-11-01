Kevin Feige talks about spider-verse and Wolverine

Kevin Feige, the CEO of Marvel Studios, spoke about two topics of great interest. The executive referred to the spider-verse, as well as the casting of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Kevin Feige He is one of the men of the moment. The producer is the CEO of Marvel studios and he is in charge of both the most anticipated projects, as well as the highest grossing projects in history. Thus, in the run-up to the most anticipated film of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the businessman talked about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.

According to him, the film of the UCM does not try to compete with the aforementioned animation of Sony and, in fact, these were his statements.

«Spider-Verse helped popularize the concept of multiple universes with different characters in them. But it’s not necessarily about competing. It’s about telling your own story«He mentioned.

In turn, he took the opportunity to talk about what he considers a great success for the company. It’s about keeping for so long Hugh jackman What Wolverine. Despite some details, the production company had a clear vision of what they wanted with the character and how the Australian actor fit in with the mutant and his story.

“Who cares that he is so tall?… He embodies the spirit of Wolverine, and that was a great lesson that I always learned from that. It doesn’t have to exactly match the frame of the comic. It has to match the spirit.

Let’s be clear. I realized, before filming Logan, that we had the idea. We knew what it was going to be like, right? And I thought this was it… It helped to know that I was entering my final season, the one that I made the most of. And he is still a character that I have close to my heart. But I know that it’s over“, He concluded.

Source: Screen Rant