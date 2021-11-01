Kendall Jenner pays sweet tribute to boyfriend Devin Booker for his birthday

!Kendall jenner wishes you Devin Booker a very happy birthday!

The 25-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star honored the NBA player’s 25th birthday with a couple of thanks on his Instagram story on Saturday, October 30.

You’re going to be interested: Kendall Jenner dresses up as a daring bride as part of her first outfit for Halloween

“Happy birthday best friend @dbook,” Jenner wrote above a picture of herself posing playfully with Booker in a beach chair.

In the story below, the model posted three red heart emojis over a smiling photo of her boyfriend, who was wearing his Team USA outfit during the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Jenner and Booker made their relationship official on Instagram on Valentine’s Day after months of speculation since April 2020. At the time, multiple sources claimed that the Kardashian-Jenner family approved of Booker as her boyfriend.

“What first seemed like a fun connection is now a relationship,” a source said in February, according to People. “They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin.”

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in mid-June. A short time later, several sources assured that their relationship was continuously strengthening.

“She’s crazy about him. He’s never looked happier. His whole family loves Devin too,” said a source, adding that the Phoenix Suns star “is such a cool guy. He’s very low-key and doesn’t want to be a celebrity. He’s very sweet to Kendall. “

The same source said the top model and athlete “got serious quickly” in the summer of 2020. “Kendall visited him a lot in Phoenix. After Devin finished the season, he stayed with Kendall in Los Angeles.”

“They spent the whole summer together and even went on vacation with Justin [Bieber] and Hailey [Baldwin Bieber]”added the source.” They are still young, but everyone supports them. They are a great couple. “

Read on: Hailey Bieber surprises by recreating Britney Spears’ most iconic looks for Halloween

In April, it was also being said that this is the happiest relationship Kendall has had, according to his fans on social networks, as the reality star tends to be very private about his relationships and it is the first time that he has been accepted publicly. that she has a boyfriend.