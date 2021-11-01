Keanu Reeves is the best and he proves it

Ever since he rose to fame in the ’90s, actor Keanu Reeves has proven himself to be a great person, with great selfless acts.

Anyone who has worked with Keanu reeves He quickly reveals that despite being one of the biggest stars in the world, he is still kind, considerate and always willing to help others.

In fact, there are great stories that can be read on the Internet starring the actor, such as the one told by the actress Octavia spencer when he was going to audition for a movie and his car stopped in the middle of the road, a motorcycle stopped and it was Keanu reeves, which helped him overcome the situation. Or the amount of photos he has with girls, in which he puts his hands in a way that does not touch them. In addition, he recently gave away some rolex watches to the stuntmen of the saga John wick.

But now, we have a new proof that Keanu reeves he is bigger. Since there is a video that has gone viral, where we can see the actor carrying heavy recording equipment from one place to another, climbing some stairs to help the operators who are working on the new movie of John wick.

Keanu Reeves helping the John Wick 4 production crew move equipment. Bless 👏 this 👏man 👏. pic.twitter.com/1SxKmPPve9 October 28, 2021

In the video we can even see how someone approaches him so that he does not have to carry weight and he insists on helping.

The actor is in one of the best moments of his career.

A few years ago, Keanu reeves He went through a professional bump, but has now made a full recovery. That is why we can see it in the fourth installment of Matrix, one of the most important science fiction sagas of all time. Is also rolling John wick 4 and 5, without forgetting what the series will do Rain, where he plays a murderer who is a specialist in making his crimes look like natural deaths.

