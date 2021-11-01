Keanu Reeves gives away Rolex watches: to whom, how much are they worth and why

Keanu reeves He is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood for his humility and good disposition not only with his fans, but with his work team. In addition, he is very generous with his companions, which he showed while filming “John wick“, the American neo-noir action and suspense media franchise in which he is the protagonist.

Those who worked with the Lebanese actor repeatedly said that filming with him is a great experience because he gives a lot of advice to beginning actors. He is also attentive to all the details of the production so that the films are possible and come out in the best way.

Keanu Reeves. Source: John Wick movie

Keanu Reeves’ luxurious gift to his stuntmen

It is common that in movies where there are action scenes, the actors have stuntmen to avoid injuries that prevent them from continuing to shoot. So it is with “John wick“, in which the Lebanese has to do many dangerous maneuvers as part of the persecutions and the hunt, and these constant scenes generated a great bond with them, to whom he also advises.

These supporting actors are very important in the filming and Keanu reeves he knows. Therefore, he invited his four doubles, Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang, to dinner at Le Bistro Paul Bert restaurant in Paris where he gave each one a Rolex watch which have a value of approximately $ 10,000 each.

The model he gave you is a classic Rolex Submariner, which is considered the first wristwatch for divers, as it resists up to 100 meters deep. “This was the second great achievement in terms of technical mastery of hermeticity, after the invention in 1926 of the Oyster, the world’s first hermetic wristwatch,” they indicate on their page.

East Rolex It was first introduced in 1953 and became the quintessential diver’s watch, a milestone in watchmaking history. Keanu reeves made this gift even more special by engraving their name on the back along with the phrase “Thank you very much … Keanu … JW4 2021“(the initials of the film and the shooting date).

What do you think of the actor’s gesture when giving these Rolex?