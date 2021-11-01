Keanu Reeves and the 4 haircuts that will always make you look good

To wear long hair, you must take care that it is not too long (you are not Rapunzel), you must use a good shampoo and conditioner, and give it regular maintenance to avoid split ends. Also, the look is well complemented by a well-groomed beard, which is what makes Reeves look more mature (not old) and sophisticated.

Shaved to Mr. Anderson (from The Matrix)

Perhaps it was an advantage that, while he was asleep and living in the Matrix, to Mr. Anderson (wearing a longer cut in Matrix Resurrections) no hair grew, otherwise that would have been chaos.

The shaved cut is one of those timeless cuts that can look good at any age (especially if you are starting to go bald), and it can be very edgy depending on your style of dressing. The key is to find the ideal size in the machine to shave, and avoid that the hair grows more than you want. Taking into account that it can be even on all sides or used with a fade style with more volume on top.

“Messy” Point Break style

This is one of the most iconic films of Keanu Reeves, and in which she wears one of her best looks.

Reeves’ character is a policeman posing as surfer to infiltrate a gang of criminals, and her look had to reflect that, so she went for a slightly longer cut, though not too long, with a lot of movement and volume, allowing her to style it in situations where she needed more. seriousness.

Short and textured, grunge style

The 90s grunge cut Ron Galella

The style 90s grunge It not only applies in fashion, it can also be worn in the hair, with a cut like that of the actor, which was shorter, but leaving some longer sections to have movement and to create a good frame around the face.

The advantage of this cut, which is shorter than the Point Break one, is that it is in that middle point where you don’t need to comb it if you don’t want to, but you can do it when you need it, like when you go to a job interview,