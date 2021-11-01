American singer Katy Perry celebrated his birthday number 37 this week with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and a host of friends, on vacation in Mexico.

“When you’re 37 hangovers last 5-7 business days,” Perry wrote in a collection of photos and clips from the trip to Cabo San Lucas on Saturday. While sharing the snapshots over the weekend, Perry turned 37 on Monday, October 25.

The “Roar” singer captured footage of her group riding horses, watching a late-night movie on the beach and dancing at a local speakeasy. She also photographed herself and Orlando Bloom standing on a docked yacht, presumably before boarding a shoreline cruise.

Katy Perry shared photos of her birthday in Mexico

The “California Girl” performer then added photos of various birthday bouquets that were sent to her collection, as well as a final photo of her wearing a “Birthday Girl” tiara. Bloom, 44, shared her own photo from her birthday dinner on Monday, where she is seen wearing the same “birthday girl” tiara.

“We make the life we ​​love and it’s fun. I will celebrate you today and every day. I love you. ”He captioned the adorable photo of the couple. The Truth News reports that, this is not the first time that the couple shows love on social networks, as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom showed photos of their trip to Europe recently.

Perry also congratulated Orlando Bloom on his day

Katy Perry enjoys a birthday getaway to Mexico with Orlando Bloom.

In January, Perry took to his Instagram account to wish the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor a happy 44th birthday, writing: “The happiest 44th to my love, my Paloma’s brilliant father and a gleaming mirror that sees me and It reflects back to me what I can. I still don’t see … I’m glad my moon found its sun. I love you all over the world, Doe ♥ “.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom they left from January 2016 to March 2017 before being briefly left. They were officially reunited in February 2018, and a year later, the actor proposed to the singer on Valentine’s Day.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed.