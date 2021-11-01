Katy Perry enjoys a birthday getaway to Mexico with Orlando Bloom – Zócalo newspaper

Mexico City.– The American singer Katy Perry celebrated his birthday number 37 this week with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and a host of friends, on vacation in Mexico.

“ When you’re 37 hangovers last 5-7 business days, ”Perry wrote in a collection of photos and clips from the trip to Cabo San Lucas on Saturday. While sharing the snapshots over the weekend, Perry turned 37 on Monday, October 25.

The “Roar” singer captured footage of her group riding horses, watching a late-night movie on the beach and dancing at a local speakeasy. She also photographed herself and Orlando Bloom standing on a docked yacht, presumably before boarding a shoreline cruise.

Katy Perry shared photos of her birthday in Mexico

The “California Girl” performer then added photos of various birthday bouquets that were sent to her collection, as well as a final photo of her wearing a “Birthday Girl” tiara. Bloom, 44, shared her own photo from her birthday dinner on Monday, where she is seen wearing the same “birthday girl” tiara.

“ We make the life we ​​love and it’s fun. I will celebrate you today and every day. I love you. ”He captioned the adorable photo of the couple. ANDThis is not the first time that the couple shows love on social networks, as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom summarized photos of their trip to Europe recently.

