José Urquidy takes victory with the Houston Astros against the Braves

The Houston Astros kept their championship hopes alive World Series by defeating this Sunday the Atlanta Braves 9×5 and edged within 3-2 in the best-of-seven final with the sixth game Tuesday in Houston.

The Braves, who saw a 7-0 home run in the playoffs thus broken this year, failed to become the first team to win the crown in their own stadium since the Boston Red Sox in 2013.

The Braves, who arrived at the World Series for the first time since 1999 (they lost to Yankees), they are looking for their first title of Fall Classic since 1995, when they beat the Cleveland Indians.

Atlanta He is also looking for his fourth crown of the MLB in the history of the franchise. The Braves they were also champions in 1957 when they were based in Milwaukee and in 1914 when Boston it was his home.

The best-of-seven series now returns to Houston for Game 6 (Tuesday) and Game 7 (Wednesday), the latter if necessary. The Braves missed home runs on Sunday Freddie freeman and Adam duvall, the latter with Grand slam.