José Urquidy, first Mexican with two wins in the same World Series

José Urquidy had a short job in Game 5 of the World Series, however, it was enough to achieve this milestone in the same ‘Autumn Classic’

Mexican pitcher José Urquidy had a short job in Game 5 of the World Series, but that was enough for him to become the first national pitcher to get two wins in the same ‘Fall Classic’ in a commitment in which Houston Astros 9-5 were imposed on the Atlanta Braves to force the series now to return to Texas territory starting next Tuesday.

Dusty Baker knew it could be the last day of life for the Astros and moved all his available pieces to force at least one more game and the bet came out., largely thanks to what has been done by Martin Maldonado, but the Mazatlan was fortunate that his teammates responded in the fifth inning with three runs to turn the board around and thus credit him with the victory.

Jose Urquidy Getty

José Urquidy had appeared in the second game of this World Series in which he had a five-inning job in which he allowed six hits, two earned runs, struck out seven and walked one. to become the first Mexican in history to hang at least one victory in two different ‘Fall Classics’.

Now, with his victory in the second commitment and in the fifth, he is the first Mexican pitcher to have two wins in the same edition of the World Series.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

This Sunday night, at the bottom of the fourth episode, Travis D’Arnaud received it with a single to center, but then dominated with a fly to Dansby Swanson and AJ Minter, as well as a ground to second by Jorge Soler to leave without damage..

The World Series will continue next Tuesday from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, where the American League monarchs will look to win another day of life and the Braves want to put an end to this and claim their first title since 1995.