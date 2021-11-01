Johnny Depp is an overrated actor, says Brian Cox

With a career of almost 40 years in the world of cinema, the rise and fall to fame has not been easy for Johnny Depp, who in recent years has seen how his personal and artistic life has been affected by various controversies. However, the characters in his films are still remembered and appreciated by many, but apparently not by all, since recently the actor, Brian Cox has expressed certain negative opinions about Depp, in his new autobiography.

Later, with El Joven Manos de Tijera, one of Tim Burton’s most acclaimed and current projects, he became one of the most sought-after actors. But it would be with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl where he would meet the most important character for him, to such a degree that, he presumes, he always carries the pirate suit in his suitcase. But does being popular make you the best performer? This has long been a topic of debate especially among moviegoers.

It is true that he is a very daring and flamboyant actor, with an extra talent when it comes to singing, but despite the fact that his face and his wardrobe change drastically from one film to another, his personality is quite similar between roles. It’s Brian Cox (Last Moment of Clarity, Bourne Supremacy, Troy, Manhunter) who has been candid about his opinion regarding the work of Sweeney Todd’s protagonist: Fleet Street Demon Barber calling it “overrated.”

Cox, who is currently part of the cast of the Succession series, has released an autobiography where, beyond taking a tour of his life and career, he takes the liberty of talking about his colleagues and giving his opinion about them – Johnny Depp wasn’t the only one. Below, you can take a look at an excerpt from Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, a place where the actor’s memories live (via Indie Wire).

Although I’m sure it is [un actor hábil], it’s so exaggerated, so overrated. I mean, ‘The Young Scissorhands’. Let’s face it, if you come with your hands like this and pale, scarred makeup, you don’t have to do anything. And did not do it. And subsequently, it has done even less.

Words seem strong when it comes to talking about someone else’s career; It is worth mentioning that Brian Cox has never shared the scene with Depp and even, it is presumed, rejected a role in one of the installments of Pirates of the Caribbean. However, not everything was speaking against Captain Jack Sparrow, as his list of actors was long, although of course, with different opinions. Another star he kept in his sights was David Bowie.

About the Starman interpreter, he mentioned that he was not a particularly good actor – he did work with him on the British series Redcap – but he acknowledges his career and musical impact, which made him an important figure in pop culture. Regarding Edward Norton, with whom he worked on La Hora 25, he pointed out that “he’s a good boy”, but a bit annoying because he looks at himself as a writer or director. But not all were attacks against his companions, also stood out names like Alan Rickman, whom he recognized as the sweetest, kindest and smartest man he has ever known; Morgan Freeman, whom he describes as an absolute gentleman; and Keanu Reeves, whom he recognizes as a seeker whose years have allowed him to advance.

He even talks about Quentin Tarantino, assuring that even though he does not like his films, he could not refuse to join any of his projects if asked. During an interview with The Scottsman regarding this book, the actor noted that he wanted to be as honest as possible about his personal life, his career, and his views on the film industry and its stars.

I said the truth? Have I made it all up? You start to panic about it. Am I being unfair to people? Am I being cruel? There were all kinds of strange emotions [surgiendo] while writing this book.

Note originally published in Tomatazos.

