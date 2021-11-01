Jennifer Lopez, with pigtails and a diamond belt, shows off her squares at 52

Jennifer López, in pigtails and a diamond belt, shows off her squares at 52. | Instagram special

Jennifer Lopez, with pigtails and a diamond belt, she shows off her squares at 52, making it clear that a woman’s beauty has no limits when there is self-love. The singer of “Love doesn’t cost a thingShe looked more jovial than usual with this style that made her look like 30.

After a week where JLO He resumed activities in conjunction with the renowned shoe store DSW to promote his line of footwear, closed almost with a flourish by attending the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in support of his great friend LL Cool J.

It was in the last hours of Saturday when Jennifer López was seen without Ben affleck, but ready to go on stage with pigtails, a huge glitter necklace, a black blazer that she combined with joggers and ankle boots from her own collection, as well as a lace top and a belt that looked like diamonds of the brand Dolce & Gabanna, of which she is an ambassador.

It was impossible to note in the steel abdomen of Jennifer, because the singer and actress has managed to stay in shape after intense dance routines, rehearsals and of course, her usual exercises.

LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez they had already collaborated musically on the song “All I HaveSo the Bronx diva tried to evoke one of her previous styles for the famous rapper’s big night.

Jennifer Lopez, ready for the altar?

And is that Jennifer Lopez is unstoppable, because in addition to combining the posing campaign for his footwear line with DSW with the recording of his new movie for Netflix, the ben affleck’s girlfriend fine-tune the details of what will be the new trailer for his film “marry me”.

In days past, images of Jennifer Lopez wearing an exquisite silver wedding dress setting off alarms that she might surprise marry Ben affleck, but later it was confirmed that the images were of the advance and his followers remained calm.

The distance has not been a problem so that “Bennifer”, Name by which the couple is known, continue your romance. Jennifer Lopez He records his new tape in Canada and Ben Affleck works on another movie in the state of Texas, but the calls, video calls and messages are constant, it seems that this time they are very serious.

For now Jennifer Lopez continues to prove why she is an icon of music and fashion, exuding beauty and elegance in full maturity, empowering her followers.