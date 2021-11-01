Jennifer Lopez has uploaded to her Instagram account some photos that accelerate the heart rate of those who see them

A few hours ago the actress and singer Jennifer Lopez posted a series of photos showing all her beauty. It is incredible how beautiful she is at 52 years old and she does not stop dazzling the world with her unparalleled beauty.

In photos recently uploaded to his Instagram account Jennifer Lopez She is dressed in a black trouser suit and a tailored jacket that makes her look very beautiful. Underneath the suit, she only wears a silver soutien, a matching rhinestone necklace and a belt that further marks her beautiful figure.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afleck look like a couple out of a Hollywood movie, but they are not, they are part of reality. The couple, in the middle of a second infatuation, is not shooting any film, but letting themselves be carried away in a relationship that has filled magazine pages and has made rivers of ink flow, as well as great digital content.

Wherever they go Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck do not stop showing love of good. What happens since they got their second chance in June 2021, the actors always make room for romance. Although they are working on different projects, they do everything in their power to keep the flame of their love alive.

Image: Instagram Jennifer Lopez

The couple have found ways to see each other on the weekends despite their busy work schedules. Well while Jennifer Lopez, is filming the Netflix thriller “The Mother” in Vancouver, Canada, Ben Affleck shot some scenes for director Robert Rodriguez’s thriller “Hypnotic” in Austin Texas.

Image: Instagram Jennifer Lopez

Here we leave you the video that uploaded Jennifer Lopez with your new look to your account Instagram.



