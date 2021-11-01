Jennifer Aniston shows great looks for women over 50

Black and white are two perfect colors for a look chic and elegant. A classic that never fails and that will never make you look bad. To the 52 years Jennifer Aniston knows better than anyone how to wear them and look elegant but at the same time youthful.

Jennifer is rarely seen choosing too striking prints or prints. Here are some of the options that the Friends actress wore to inspire and clone.

The good thing about many of these proposals, ideal for women over 50, is the versatility of the looks that make them perfect for a work meeting, a dinner with friends or an after office.

White skirt and black crop top shirt

Jennifer with a white skirt and a black crop top shirt. It is short, it reveals part of the abdomen, which makes it a subtly sexy garment. Source: Instagram.

This example of look It is perfect to show how you can have a classic style, but at the same time youthful and relaxed. Jennifer Aniston Combine a white pencil skirt with a black shirt, with a detail that makes it very special. It is short, it reveals part of the abdomen, which makes it a subtly sexy garment and it has straps tied at the waist. The actress wears it with the sleeves rolled up, which add a fresher touch to the look.

Halter neckline dress

The black halter neck dress is a must-have item for all women over 50 to have in their wardrobe. Source: Instagram.

The black dress with halter neckline is a garment that all women women over 50 a must have in your wardrobe. The halter neckline forms a kind of triangle in the front area and is tied at the neck. It is definitely super flattering, it shows off the shoulders, it is sensual and elegant at the same time.

In this case the option chosen by Jennifer Aniston It is ideal for a party or important event at night, since it has paillettes and that gives it a higher tone. It is always advisable to wear these dresses with a collected hairstyle that allows to show off the shoulders, good earrings and avoid a necklace.

Black tuxedo

To the black tuxedo, which Jennifer Aniston wears with a muscular smooth to the tone. Source: Instagram.

This is another wild card that never fails. The black tuxedo, what Jennifer Aniston He wears it with a muscular smooth to the tone. Total black is super flattering, and in the case of blondes, it stands out even more. It’s a look super usable and adaptable to different situations.

You can add a more youthful touch if you combine it with sneakers, or more at night with good stilettos or pointed heels. In this event, her eternal friend Courteney Cox, Monica in Friends, wears a red tuxedo, and nothing underneath which makes her much sexier.

Casual with tailored suit

This proposal is perfect if you want to know how to wear a classic tailored suit with wave. Source: Instagram.

This proposal is perfect if you want to know how to wear a classic tailored suit with wave. It is a good example of how less is more. It shows that the net style will always be fashionable and elegant.

In this case Jennifer opted for a white tailored suit with a wide lapel and no buttons. He wears it with a plain black shirt, with some buttons undone. This gives it a sexy, relaxed and youthful touch. A perfect option for any outing.