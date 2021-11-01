Jennifer Aniston, Jon Kortajarena and more famous reasons to meditate

The reasons of each person to choose, or not, give an opportunity to meditation. This discipline, of which there are many types and that has more and more followers, has not gone unnoticed among celebrities, national and international, who have made it a common practice for many of them, surely due to the many benefits that are available. they can get from it.

In general, meditation can help us calm our mind, as well as to know ourselves better, improving intelligence and emotional health, as well as empathy, increasing personal awareness, enhancing memory and relieving some symptoms of stress and anxiety. It is ideal for improving concentration, which can help us perform more at work, but also in some aspects of life, it helps us to enjoy the moment.

Time and perseverance They are necessary to become an expert in the field, but the truth is that many of the benefits that come from meditation are evident only after a few weeks of practice. It is not necessary to spend a lot of time and in a few minutes many feel obvious improvements. The usual thing is to meditate once or twice a day and dedicate between 5 and 20 minutes, depending on the person, the technique and, also, the time available.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the international stars who spends 20 minutes of her time meditating every day. For her, meditation is part of her self-care routine, so she uses both this technique and writing a journal to help her feel better, reflect on the issues that concern her, and find solutions to her problems. Thus, your daily ritual is meditation and coffee or vice versa, coffee and meditation. He also tries to lead an active life in which he combines cardio and strength exercises with yoga sessions.

Once you discovered meditation, Oprah’s life was never the same again. Not only did he discover great pleasure in this practice, he also seems to want to convince the world of its benefits. During the interviews he conducts, it is a topic that usually comes up in the conversation, as it happened with Hugh Jackman, who has also practiced it for a long time. The actor confessed that meditation changed his life, “I meditate twice a day for half an hour. During meditation I can let it all go I’m not Hugh Jackman. I am not a parent. I am not a husband.

Oprah has relied on transcendental meditation for more than 10 years, in fact, in an interview with Dr. Oz years ago she said that she encouraged all her workers to take a course and stop to meditate twice a day, which she had achieved. improve the general health of all of them, reducing migraines and improving sleep for most. Something similar put in Ivanka Trump practice, another habitual one of the meditation.

She invited all his team to an intensive course meditation because it is proven to be a way to improve concentration and productivity. For ‘My Morning Rutine’ he also confirmed that he tries to meditate twice a day and that, although he does not always comply with the second session, He never skips the first one, in the morning and for 20 minutes.

Surely no one is surprised that Keanu Reeves is a lover of meditation, the internet boyfriend became close to Buddhism during the filming of ‘The Little Buddha’ and this experience changed his life. This is how he told it years ago in an interview with Noemia Young collected by the portal ‘Whoa is not me’. “The personal experiences I learned from meditation they helped me change the way I live my life modifying the perception I have of myself and others. What I remember most is that we must conquer our fears ”.

Meditation was also a turning point for Katy Perry, who even came to visit the Vatican to speak on this subject in a series of lectures. Thanks to this therapy, the artist was able to control her anxiety, it gives her the mental break you need and it has also helped her in her role as a mother, especially to find moments of rest when sleep was not an option.

Not only international celebrities have tried and been convinced by the benefits of meditation, some very popular names in Spain also trust this system of find peace of mind and learn to know each other better. This is the case of Jon Kortajarena who, like Katy Perry, found in meditation a great way to reduce and control anxiety, “Connect with our body, and from there listen and feel everything that the subconscious tries to tell us … Going through our emotions in an honest, brave way and without ‘shortcuts’, makes us go out learning very important lessons ”, he wrote on his social networks, after confessing that after only a month of meditation he already felt that it had changed his life.

Not everyone sees it as clearly as Jon, for example, Vanesa Lorenzo, a yoga lover, assures that she finds it difficult to meditate because she is too nervous, it is difficult for her to “sit and meditate”, she confessed on her blog. Although she keeps trying, she prefers to reach the state of full consciousness, of mindfulness with exercise and yoga, specifically by practicing Ashtanga Vinyasa.

Something similar happens to Ariadne Artiles, who finds a form of meditation in the little things in life, like painting. This is how he recognized it a long time ago in an Instagram post: “There are many ways to meditate and when I paint alone, the state of concentration I reach is absolute, I manage to be here and now, the mind miraculously stops to enjoy the calm ”.

With everything she discovers, Cristina Pedroche becomes passionate and goes on to share it with her followers. This has also happened with the meditation, which he came to through yoga.

“Maybe it may seem easy to you, but sitting in silence trying to be present is difficult. Thoughts of any kind will come to you (some more absurd and others more intense). What you have to do is realize that you are thinking about other things and let it go, feeling the breath again ”, advised her followers along with a video in which she invited them to accompany her in a guided meditation that, who knows, it may be the door to a new life.