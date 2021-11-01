Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman are the star couple of ‘Being the Ricardos’, the new from Aaron Sorkin | Film and Television

After the success in Netflix from The Chicago 7 trial, Aaron Sorkin could not miss the opportunity to ally with another platform in streaming to distribute your next film: Being the Ricardos. Counting on two signings of the stature of Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman in his cast it was easy: that’s why Amazon Prime Video has bought the distribution rights and has decided to launch it on its platform from December 21.

The film follows the true story of the star and cable television pioneer. Lucille ball, protagonist of some of the shows most successful television stations of the first half of the twentieth century in USA. She is said to have had one of the longest careers of Hollywood, and although his name has not transcended like that of other superstars of the stature of Marilyn monroe or Elizabeth taylor, in the 30s and 40s he was one of the most famous faces in the country and his fame made anyone dwarf.

In the forties he married the Cuban composer and actor Desi arnaz, with whom he made a wonderful tandem for almost a decade. Arnaz was one of the protagonists of the show I love lucy, which is still considered today the most successful program in the history of television, and which was produced and starred by Lucille Ball and Arnaz himself.

This popular couple will be given life by two other great stars of our time: the Spanish Javier Bardem and the Australian Nicole Kidman, who shine (especially him, because we still see little of her) in the first teaser trailer of Being the richardos.

Sorkin, winner of a Oscar award for the brilliant script of The social network and nominated for three other Hollywood Academy statuettes for his excellent, acidic and intelligent libretti, he goes back to following the technique he already used in The Chicago 7 trial: direct while writing the story. This ensures that everything he wants to tell stays true to his writing spirit, something he also proved in the journalistic series The Newsroom, of which he was the creator.

Being the Ricardos, whose story will be contextualized in a specific week of the program’s production I love lucy, will introduce the characters of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaiz in one of their most tense, turbulent and delicate moments. The film, which also has in its cast the winner of the Oscar by Whiplash JK Simmons, who will play the veteran actor William Frawley, will premiere in Amazon Prime Video the December 21, 2021.