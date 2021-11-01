Jameis Winston exits the game against Buccaneers

Winston was unable to get out on his own and had to be assisted by Saints assistants

The quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston, suffered an apparente leg injury from being knocked off the jersey collar by linebacker Devin White, during the second period of the visit of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Superdome.

Winston escaped overland to his left side before being hit by White, who illegally dropped the passer from the jersey collar. Winston He was lying on the pitch for a few minutes. He tried to get up to walk, but they had to enter medical assistance for him to get him off the field of play.

Jameis Winston was injured in the game against the Buccaneers. Getty

The quarterback spent a few minutes in the medical store being evaluated, before being taken to the locker room for further testing. Trevor Sieman took control of the offense as quarterback in the absence of Winston, with Taysom Hill idle. White he was penalized 15 yards for the illegal tackle. Winston He was taken to the hospital before the game was over, to undergo an MRI.

A former first-round recruit for Tampa bay -Global first in 2015-, Winston is in its second season with the Saints, but first as a starting quarterback. Winston won the competition for the position on Hill during the offseason, after the retirement of Drew brees.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Winston, who was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 2013 with Florida State, was elected to Pro bowl in 2015, his rookie campaign in the NFL. For the season, he reached the match against the Buccaneers with 89 completions of 151 attempts for 1,114 yards with 13 touchdowns against three interceptions, plus 28 carries for 126 yards and a rushing touchdown. He had six completions of 10 attempts for 56 yards with a touchdown without interceptions before getting hurt. He also had 40 yards on four carries.

The Saints they beat the Buccaneers by 36-27.