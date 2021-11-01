Jada Pinkett reveals the problems in her sexual relations with Will Smith: “It’s difficult …”

Hjust a month ago, Will Smith and Jada pinkett They openly defended their non-Mongolian marriage after realizing, through several emotional crises, that it was the best way to keep their relationship alive. Now, the wife of the actor who would play the ‘Prince of Bel-Air’ has gone further, making public the sexual problems they had to deal with in their early days.

Although Gwyneth paltrow, who does not bite her tongue, was called to be the protagonist of the program ‘Red Table Talk’ that Jada Pinkett conducts, the truth is that the confessions about his private life of Will Smith’s wife have ended up monopolizing a dialogue that had the sex as a starting point taking advantage of the actress’s latest work for Netflix, ‘Sex, Love and goop’.

Jada Pinkett will not hesitate to speak from her own experience to influence the problem that affects many couples, which is none other than communication. In this sense, he made it clear that at the beginning of his relationship with Will Smith they did not know that they wanted each other when having sex. “It’s difficult …”, assured the actress before going into the matter.

“What Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started on this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the responsibility part really hit me because I think you expect your partner to know. [lo que necesitas]especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind. That’s a big trap, “he pointed out.

Will Smith’s wife would abound in her idea: “Tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and besides, I know I have to be responsible for doing the same … I really do try. It is uncomfortable, but it is deeply healthy, and I think about sex because it is something we do not talk about and there is a lot fantasy around him “, ditch.